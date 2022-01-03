Matthew Palmer, 44 of Smithville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at North Kansas City Hospital after a courageous battle with COVID.
Matthew was born August 25, 1977, in Richmond, Missouri, the son of Mike and Cherie Palmer. He attended Richmond Schools and was a 1997 graduate of Stet High School. Matthew’s parents instilled a commitment to faith and encouraged a life lived for Christ, and as a result, Matthew attended numerous churches throughout his life including Knoxville Community Church and Mount Olivet Christian Church.
Matthew was united in marriage to Lanna Dais on June 10, 2012. The union was blessed with two incredible children, Austin (8) and Kaitlyn (6). Lanna’s parents, Stan and Karyn, quickly became a fixture in Matthew’s life – Karyn cooking for Matthew while Stan enjoyed building fence with Matthew at his family property in South Dakota. Growing up in the country was something of which Matthew was very proud and he enjoyed hunting in his younger years. He had a deep fondness for WWE wrestling and could often be found with a camera in hand photographing nature. Matthew worked at Kansas City Life Company. His life will be forever cherished and remembered through the lives of his children.
Matthew is survived by his wife, Lanna (Plattsburg); his sweet children, Austin and Kaitlyn – Matthew’s most prized possessions; parents, Mike and Cherie Palmer (Richmond); older brother, Michael (Kim) Palmer, Smithville, and their children Darien, Macy and Micah; younger brother, Joshua (Kimberly) of Fort Osage; father and mother-in-law, Stan and Karyn Dais (Plattsburg); and sister-in-law, Lynn Dais and loving cat, Naomi.
In this time of sorrow, let us remember Matthew’s own words. As posted on his Facebook page October 30, 2021: "Sometimes it is hard to see all of our blessings even in the difficult times. But each day when we wake up, remember we have been blessed even when we don’t see it. Christ died on the cross for our sins so we can have everlasting life."
A private ceremony will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made to a GoFundMe page that will benefit his children – In Memory of Matthew Palmer.
Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg MO. Online obituary and guestbook at baileycox.com.
