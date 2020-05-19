Maxine “Max” Pence, 98, of Liberty, MO, passed away May 16, 2020. Maxine was born June 10, 1921 at home on her family farm in Holt County, Missouri to Clay Charles and Orlee (Huston) Moser. She was a third baseman on the baseball team, a member of 4H and graduated from Fortescue High School.
On December 7, 1941, William B. “Bill” Pence asked for her hand and they were joined in marriage on February 14, 1942. Max loved cooking and entertaining – no one left the Pence household hungry. She also enjoyed antiquing, gardening, and in her later years, making napkins for her family and friends. She embraced the Liberty community and treasured the relationships she built. Max was also a longtime member of the Liberty Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by many of her loving family and friends including her parents; her beloved husband, Bill Pence; and her siblings, Charles Moser, Thomas Moser, Dorothy Galpin, and Jerry Moser.
Maxine is survived by her children, Patricia Pence Evans, and Keith Pence (Margi); her grandchildren, Sarah Pence Bloss, Andrew Pence (Megan), and Michael Pence (Jillian); her great-grandchildren, Adele, Jack, Isabel, and one on the way this July; her siblings, Helen Buirley, and David Moser; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Private graveside services will be conducted at Fairview New Hope Cemetery in Liberty. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harvesters Food Bank, 3801 Topping Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129. Max would encourage you to brighten your day with flowers at your own home. Online condolences may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.