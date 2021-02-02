Melba Jean Crouse of Lawson and Liberty, Missouri, passed away at age 82 on Thursday Jan. 28, 2021 at North Kansas City Hospital. Melba was born in Lawson, Missouri. She was a graduate of Liberty High School, William Jewell College and The University of Missouri - Columbia.
Melba was a long time sister of the AO chapter of the P.E.O. International Sorority as well as a lifetime member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Delta Zeta Sorority. Melba was a long time music teacher in Liberty, MO where she greatly enjoyed directing the musical performances. Melba also enjoyed being a member of and directing the church choir for many years. Melba enjoyed traveling throughout the US and had adventures from coast to coast.
Melba was proceeded in death by her parents Lester and Wilma Sharp as well as many aunts and uncles from the Lawson area.
Melba is survived by her husband Bill Crouse of the home, her stepchildren and their spouses: Philip and Brenda Crouse of Smithville, MO, Robin and Wade Smith of Cameron, MO and Kevin Crouse of Plattsburg, MO, and her grandchildren and their spouses, Ashley and Steve Cox of Newbury Park, CA, Rachel Crouse of Fayetteville, AR, Andrew Crouse of Kansas City, MO, CJ Smith of St. Joseph, MO, Tyler Smith of Nashville, TN, Jackson Crouse of Plattsburg, MO and Maggie Crouse of Plattsburg, MO and her great- grandchildren Caleb, Joshua and Gideon Cox of Newbury Park, CA. Melba is also survived by many cousins from the Lawson area.
Due to COVID, there will be no gathering for a visitation, but on Monday Febr.1 from 5-7 p.m. the Bross & Spidle funeral home at 214 N. Pennsylvania in Lawson will be open for a viewing to pay respects. The graveside funeral service will take place Tuesday Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Lawson Cemetery found at 130 Kessler Dr. in Lawson. Memoriam donations may be made to the Lawson United Methodist Church.
