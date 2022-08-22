Melvin Theodore Peterson, 96, was welcomed into his heavenly home on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He was born on August 18, 1926 in Logan County, Kansas to Arthur and Helen (Gustafson) Peterson and was the third of seven children (Lawrence, Winston, Marion, Joyce, Luella, and Adron). He was raised on the family farm during the challenging years of the Dust Bowl days and the Great Depression. Inspired by the beauty of nature, he experienced God and recognized his call to ministry in the vastness of the western Kansas earth and sky.

Melvin graduated from Page City High School in 1944 where he competed at State as a member of the high school basketball team. While discerning his call to the ministry, he attended Lutheran Bible Institute, Minneapolis, MN (1947-49); Luther College, Wahoo, NE (1949-51); and Bethany College, Lindsborg, KS (1951-53).

