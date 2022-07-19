Michael Verne Middleton of Smithville, Missouri passed away on Saturday, July 16th, 2022, at the age of 63 following a brief illness.
Michael was born July 9th, 1959, to Richard and Lillian Middleton in Independence, Missouri. He was the third of six wonderful children. He graduated from Kearney High School with the class of 1977. Michael was united in marriage to Sharon Ann Middleton on September 26th, 1981, at the Arley Methodist Church in Kearney. They were blessed with three loving daughters.
Michael was a loving devoted son, grandson, brother, husband, dad and friend. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, collecting cars, and most of all, spending time with his beloved family and friends. He loved exploring beaches and mountains and spending time at his peaceful cabin in Colorado. He was a generous man who didn’t know a stranger and became friends with almost everyone he met.
Michael was a passionate entrepreneur and leader, and was able to achieve the American Dream while launching an abundant partnership with Terry Zipsie and their wives: MTS Contracting (Michael, Terry, Sharon & Sabra) in May of 1996. Since inception, they have had the opportunity to impact and employ hundreds of lives while giving back to the community in an incredible way. The spirit of Michael and Sharon will live on in MTS Contracting for many years to come. Michael and Sharon shared a passion for real estate and thoroughly enjoyed the collaboration and dance of building Middleton Holdings, that held a portfolio of residential real estate. Michael and Sharon shared 31 years of marriage until Sharon passed away at age 51 due to a courageous battle with cholangiocarcinoma. Their hearts will live on in their devoted children and grandchildren.
He is survived in death by his daughters, Jennifer (Logan) Wilkin, Amy (James) Middleton and Stephanie (Billy) Hass; five grandchildren, Lily Wilkin, Dennis Middleton, William Hass, Wesley Hass and unborn baby Hass; brothers and sisters, Lore (Terry) Barnes, Richard (Billie) Middleton, John (Mary) Middleton, Tom (Shelia) Middleton, and Ruth (Lee) McCann; brother-in-law, Harold (Theresa) Lyle; sisters-in-law, Vickie (Dana) Lloyd and Karen (Mark) Rothermich; and many nephews, nieces, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Middleton; his parents, Richard and Lillian Middleton; his aunt, Nancy Middleton; father-in-law, Jack Lyle; and mother-in-law, Edith Lyle.
The family would love to extend a very special thanks to Saint Luke’s Hospital teams and caregivers for their compassionate care and attentiveness through this difficult time.
Visitation services will be held on Friday, July 22nd, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Kearney, Missouri. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Kearney, Missouri at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at the Arley United Methodist Church Cemetery in Kearney, Missouri.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be sent to benefit the research for a cure of cholangiocarcinoma made payable to KU Med Center Endowment and sent to 3901 Rainbow Blvd, MS3012, Kansas City, KS 66160.
