Mike Vance, 66, of Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Mike was a private person, so a small family celebration is planned. Mike was born in Chicago, IL on Sept. 12, 1954 to Pete Roman Vance and Pauline Mullins Pusser. Mike is survived by his children, Michael Hayes Vance, Eric Roman Vance, and Ashton Vance Williams, and his many grandchildren.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are free for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Latest News
- Brutal February weather leads to early pothole season
- Unique Painting KC owner seeks nominations
- Liberty boys hoops extends win streak to 7, in driver's seat for conference crown
- Missouri Senate passes COVID-19 liability protections
- Could the next 'Ozark' be filmed in the Ozarks? Lawmakers hope to lure filmmakers
- Lawmakers push to allow recall of school board members
- House bill could strip governor of power to appoint education board members
- Cardi B felt 'so ugly and undeveloped' when she was younger
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 14
-
Apr 9
-
Apr 10
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 14
-
Apr 9
-
Apr 10
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.