Mike Vance, 66, of Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Mike was a private person, so a small family celebration is planned. Mike was born in Chicago, IL on Sept. 12, 1954 to Pete Roman Vance and Pauline Mullins Pusser. Mike is survived by his children, Michael Hayes Vance, Eric Roman Vance, and Ashton Vance Williams, and his many grandchildren.

