Michael “Travis” Barnes 45, of Kearney, MO passed away Tuesday, February 21. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. February 28 at First Christian Church and funeral will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 1 also at First Christian Church of Kearney, MO with graveside to follow.
Travis was born September 28, 1977 to Terry and Lore (Middleton) Barnes. He was the first grandchild born to Richard and Lillian Middleton and William and Laura Barnes all of Kearney. Travis lived in Kearney all his life and graduated from Kearney High School in 1996. He married Jessica McDougal on June 21, 2003, after being lifelong friends.
Travis enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, campfires, being at the lake or up in the mountains but his biggest passion in life was spending time with his three beautiful daughters.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Richard and Lillian Middleton and William and Laura Barnes, aunt and cncle Mike and Sharon Middleton, uncle Bill Barnes all of Kearney and aunt Laura McArthur of Excelsior Springs.
He is survived by his wife Jessica and their daughters Jadyn, Trystan and Mia all of the home; his parents Terry and Lore Barnes, sister Tara and Mike Burgess; father- and mother-in-law Dean and Jinx McDougal; sisters-in-law Leslie and Eric Marshall and Lyndsey McDougal and brother-in-law Kevin McDougal and Kevin’s girlfriend Emalee Fries; six nephews Cody and Chase Burgess, Jacob, Mason and Joe Marshall and Ty Smith all of Kearney.
Travis will forever be remembered as a fun loving daredevil who had a contagious smile and infectious laugh and a huge heart.
