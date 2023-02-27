Michael “Travis” Barnes 45, of Kearney, MO passed away Tuesday, February 21. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. February 28 at First Christian Church and funeral will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 1 also at First Christian Church of Kearney, MO with graveside to follow.

Travis was born September 28, 1977 to Terry and Lore (Middleton) Barnes. He was the first grandchild born to Richard and Lillian Middleton and William and Laura Barnes all of Kearney. Travis lived in Kearney all his life and graduated from Kearney High School in 1996. He married Jessica McDougal on June 21, 2003, after being lifelong friends.

