Michelle Rose Marianna Norwood Smith, 46, of Kansas City, MO, passed away unexpectedly on January 2, 2023.
Michelle was born May 27, 1976, in North Kansas City, MO, the middle of three children of George Fred Norwood and Joyce Ann Cowan Norwood. Her parents preceded her in death. Michelle was a 1995 graduate of Kearney High School. She was a baptized member of Tryst Falls Baptist Church in Kearney.
Survivors include her daughter, Kerri Hamilton; grandson, Kairo Hall; brothers, Jonathan Norwood (Abigail Fortich) and Patrick Norwood; as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by funeral services at 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 7, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Burial in Glenridge Cemetery.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.