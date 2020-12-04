Mildred J. (Wilkerson) Neth, 91, Liberty, MO, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Mildred was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all.
Mildred was born June 13, 1929, in Kearney, MO, to Winn and Mary D Wilkerson. She graduated from Kearney High School and attended the University of Missouri. Mildred married Raymond Neth on Oct. 22, 1950. They made their home in rural Clay County and had four children: Norman, Carolyn, Roger and Harold. Mildred was a longtime member of Chandler Baptist Church, where she served in several volunteer positions. Mildred was an excellent seamstress, quilter and cook. Most of all, Mildred loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren who held a special place in her heart.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Raymond; her parents, Winn and Mary D Wilkerson; and brother, George Wilkerson. Survivors include her children, Norman (Marianne) Neth, Carolyn (Doug) Noland, Roger (Patty) Neth and Harold (Robyn) Neth; grandchildren, Dianna (BJ) Webster, Luanne (Craig) Jameson, Kate Noland, Bryan (Heather) Neth, Jennifer (Jason) Wettstein, David (Becky) Neth, Michael Noland, Jacob Neth, Adam (Whitney) Neth, Becca (Cary) Silverman and Kristi Neth; 16 great grandchildren; her brother, Bill Wilkerson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A drive-through visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, from 1-2 p.m., at Chandler Baptist Church, Liberty, MO. Private graveside services at New Hope Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Chandler Baptist Church Building Fund or to the Wilkerson Food Pantry at Liberty Christian Church.
You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
