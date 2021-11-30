Milton E Bockoven, of Kearney, MO, passed away Nov. 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife Ellie and his son Damon. He is survived by his daughter, Laraine, daughter-in-law Pam (husband Audie), grandchildren Jennifer Trout (husband Andy), Joshua Bias, Leslie Foster (husband Paul), Brian Bockoven and several great-grandchildren. He was born in Central City, NE on May 22,1922. He served in the United States Army for 22 years, retiring in 1961. Spending time with his family was his greatest joy in life.
