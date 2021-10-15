Mitchell Edward (Mickey) Springston, Jr., age 56, passed away Sept. 29, 2021, in Dallas, Texas. He was born June 9, 1965 in North Kansas City, MO. He was the son of Mitchell and Ruth Springston.
Mickey’s musical journey began when he started studying guitar at the age of 5 in Liberty, MO. It has taken him from stages in Las Vegas, Branson, Nashville, and Dallas; to cities in Europe, as well as with orchestras on cruise ships, and Gulf Coast beaches from Key West to Pensacola.
As a lead guitarist, he spent years sharing the stage with artists such as Ray Stevens, Pam Tillis, Jim Stafford, Shoji Tabuchi, and Jason Aldean. He opened for artists ranging from Merle Haggard, Conway Twitty, Jerry Lee Lewis, Jerry Reed, Quiet Riot, and Foghat.
Mickey is survived by his mother, Ruth Springston, and sister Michelle Pingel, both of Branson, MO; his aunt Diana Corum of Independence, MO, uncle Robert Springston of Tombstone, AZ, and aunt Sharon and husband Steve Piranio of Hastings, NE, and many cousins.
Mickey was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday Oct. 24, at Presley's Theater, 2920 W 76 Country Blvd, Branson, MO.
