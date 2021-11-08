Molly J. (Kelly) McCampbell, 92, a longtime Liberty resident, passed away Nov. 6, 2021.
Molly was born Nov. 24, 1928, in Montrose, KS, the youngest of six children of Bert and Theodora (Pacak) Kelly.
Molly graduated from high school in Montrose, KS and later received undergraduate and master's degrees as well as her doctorate of education from the University of Kansas in Lawrence. Following World War II, Molly worked two years as a civilian for the US Army headquarters in Japan. Molly was united in marriage to David J. McCampbell on Aug. 31, 1958. She taught high school in Montrose for four years, and later taught 25 years in Missouri, retiring from the Liberty School District as a special education teacher.
Along with her parents, Molly was preceded in death by her husband David, three sisters and a brother. Survivors include her children, David McCampbell (Penny), and Sally McCampbell; grandson, Jon Whitehead (Michelle); great-grandchildren, Bradyn and Brenna; brother, Orris "Bud" Kelly; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members.
Private services. Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.