Myra E. Graham

Myra Ellen (Harmon) Graham, 85, of Liberty, MO, died May 22, 2023. She passed away peacefully at home, with her husband of 64 years at her side.
Myra was born May 26, 1937, in Urbana, MO, one of 12 children of George Olen and Mary Mae (Taylor) Harmon. She graduated from Urbana High School in 1955 and attended Maple Woods Community College. Myra was united in marriage to Ewing Wilfred Graham on November 1, 1958.
Myra was employed by AT&T, NKC Hospital, Liberty Hospital and the Clay County Election Board. Myra was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. She lived for God and her family and was devoted to both.
Along with her parents, Myra was preceded in death by ten siblings. Survivors include her husband, Ewing; daughters, Pam Williams (Johnny), Terri Oswald (Gregg) and Patti Constant (John); brother, Jack Harmon (Marilyn); as well as 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be on Myra’s birthday, Friday, May 26th at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour before services at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Gladstone, MO, with burial following. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church or the Liberty Hospital Foundation.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.