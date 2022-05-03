Myra Sue Wallace Barker went to be with Jesus.
Born June 17, 1935, in Kansas City, Missouri; and lived near Liberty, Missouri for about 20 years. Myra Sue went to Park College in Parkville, Missouri. She moved to California with her family around 1955 and worked for the Caltech Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, CA at two different times. Myra Sue married Glenn Barker and went to live in Naples Florida. They eventually moved back to California and had two sons. Then she changed her vocation and became a kindergarten teachers for 26 years. She taught at two Christian Schools: Via Vera Christian in North Hollywood and Westminster Academy in Los Angeles. In 2007, her family brought her to Lancaster, California, where she resided until being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late March 2022. She then moved in with her granddaughter, Lisa Ricker, and her family in Tehachapi, California.
Myra Sue passed on April 26, 2022. She enjoyed teaching children and taught three children every Friday.
