Myrtle Torrey, 84, years, of Chillicothe, passed away on Friday April 1, 2022, at Lawson Manor and Rehab. She was surrounded by her family and those who loved her.
Celebration of Life: 2 p.m., Thursday, April 7th at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney, 925 E. State Route 92, Kearney, MO 64060; 816-903-8888.
