Nadine Webb, 87, of ReMax & Nadine's Restaurant, passed quietly in her lovely home, under the care of her loving daughter.
She was a Workhorse & Show pony, entrepreneur & homemaker, beautiful & smart!
She was buried at White Chapel Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held post pandemic.
For the complete obituary: dignitymemorial.com. To participate in her celebration, click "Receive Notifications" or, even better, click "Add a memory" & share a humorous or heartwarming memory.
