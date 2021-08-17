Nadine Webb, 87, of ReMax & Nadine's Restaurant, passed quietly in her lovely home, under the care of her loving daughter in January. She was a Workhorse & Show pony; Entrepreneur & Homemaker; Beautiful & Smart! The complete obituary: https://www.dignitymemorial.com. Please click "Add a Memory" & share a humorous or heartwarming memory.
A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at ReMax, 3200 NE 83rd, KCMO (off 152 & Indiana).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.