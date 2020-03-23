Nancy Dougherty Denman
Was born to Lewis Bissell Dougherty and Nancy Moore Dougherty in Liberty, MO on May 30, 1931.
Like her mother, Nancy led a long and remarkable life, which centered around her work and belief in all forms of education, with an emphasis on day care, pre school and higher education for women. She was a strong advocate for women’s rights. A lover of the arts and travel.
Nancy and her husband Bill were confirmed in the Anglican tradition, but in her heart, she was always Presbyterian.
Graduated Liberty HS, Education BA (William Jewell College), Danforth Foundation Fellowship recipient (Central Michigan University), Professional Work Social Work (University of Indiana), Assistant Dean to Women (University of Oregon), Assistant Dean to Women (Dennison University), Counselor Child Development Center, (Fayetteville, AK), Women to Academics (University of Colorado), Boulder Founding Board Member, The Hospice Center Board Member (Santa Fe), Santa Fe Orchestra Board Member, Santa Fe Opera Guild, Santa Fe Community Foundation.
Nancy passed away on March 12th, surrounded by her family, in Lyons, CO.
Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jeanne Dougherty Saunders (Dallas, Texas)
Survived by her husband Dr. William F. Denman, children, Brian, Courtney and Ann, two grandsons, and sister, Elise D. Cooper of Liberty.
