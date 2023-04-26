Nancy Mae (Morrow) Mose, 88, a lifelong Liberty resident, passed away April 25, 2023, at New Mark Care Center.
On May 8, 1934, Nancy was born in her grandparents' farm home located near what is now 291 Highway, just north of Liberty. She was one of three children of James Judson Morrow, Jr. and Cecil R. (Holmes) Morrow.
In her early childhood while living in "the country," Nancy attended Little Shoal School, often via horseback. Nancy later attended Liberty Elementary School (now Franklin), and in the fifth grade she became a Girl Scout, a devoted passion that continued the rest of her life. Following graduation from Liberty High School in 1952, Nancy attended the University of Missouri at Columbia. She then went to work at Farmland Industries in Kansas City.
Nancy was united in marriage to Clifford Merle "Pete" Mose, Jr. on March 4, 1954, at the First Presbyterian Church in Liberty. They spent 53 years together in Liberty, raising their three children, Sheila, Marsha, and Roger. In their early-married years, Pete ran the family business, C.M. Mose and Son Electric from the trunk of his car, and Nancy did the books on their kitchen table. She would continue to work for the company 44 years until retiring in 1999.
Nancy joined the First Presbyterian Church in 1946, serving over the years in many capacities, including as Elder, Trustee, Clerk of Session and as Membership Secretary.
Nancy would pass on to her daughters, granddaughters, and hundreds of other girls in Liberty, her love for Girl Scouting, serving as a leader, an escort for trips that included Washington, DC, and Georgia, serving as Recorder of the Mid-Continent Girl Scout Council, and countless other activities.
Nancy was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, the Jewell Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star and served as State Dean in the Grand Cross of Color in the Order of Rainbow for Girls. Nancy, Pete, and their family also spent many years together at their home in the El Lago subdivision at the Lake of the Ozarks near Climax Springs.
Preceding Nancy in death are her parents; her husband, C.M. "Pete" Mose, Jr.; her brother, James J. Morrow III; and infant great granddaughter, Evelyn Hope Timmer. Survivors include her children, Sheila Baker (Rick), Marsha Mose, and Roger Mose (Darla), all of Liberty; grandchildren, Amanda Baker Timmer (Sam), Pamela Baker Moore (Tom), Ryan E. Mose (Michelle), and Delaney Mose, all of the Kansas City area; great grandchildren, Sean, Owen, Ethan, Emma, Declan and Bennett; her sister, Hazel Bosler (Tim) of Mooresville, MO; nephew, T. H. Bosler (Cara); nieces, Marla Morrow Worley and Lori Morrow Clayton; as well as many other family members and friends, including her AFS daughter, Vera Kasson of New York.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a service celebrating Nancy’s life at 1 p.m., on Thursday, May 4, at the First Presbyterian Church, 138 N. Main St., Liberty, MO 64068. Burial will follow at Glenridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to First Presbyterian Church of Liberty or to In As Much Ministry, 2050 Plumbers Way, Suite 190, Liberty, MO 64068. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.