Ned Holmes

Ned Riley Holmes, 88 years old of Holt, MO, flew off to the golden golf course on September 11, 2022.
Born on October 30, 1933, Ned grew up in Kansas City, Kansas. He enjoyed traveling, flying his V-tailed Bonanza and golfing. His favorite hobby was hitting golf balls in the back pasture of their property. Due to this diligent practice, he won several TWA national golf tournaments. Ned served in the Army and played for the Army basketball team in Germany. Kauai, Hawaii, was his favorite island to visit — he enjoyed walking the coastline.
Ned is survived by his wife, Renae. They married in September 1975 and settled down on their property in Holt. They enjoyed caring for many loved animals on the property, including horses, chickens, cats and a few beloved dogs. He will be dearly missed by his daughter, Heidi Shoemaker (Phil); his son, Greg Holmes (Shelly); daughters, Carol, Teresa, Caren; son, Patrick; granddaughters, Natalie and Carlie; and many other grandchildren.
Donations in loving memory of Ned may be sent to Alzheimer's Association, Home Office 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (alz.org/kansascity); or to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 (diabetes.org).
A memorial gathering will be held 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney, 925 E. State Highway 92, Kearney, MO 64060.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.