Nicholas Jerome “Nick” Thompson was born on January 23, 1979, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Ronald and Sherida (Ferguson) Thompson.
From an early age, Nick accompanied his dad, a career firefighter, to training and fire incidents. Nick eventually became a certified structural and wildland firefighter. When he was 10 years old, he started his own lawn care business in Smithville and went on to work in landscaping and lawn care. Nick earned his high school GED and was awarded a college scholarship. He worked in many construction trades and most recently worked as a cabinet maker in Trimble, Missouri.
He was also a creative writer, expressing his thoughts and feelings in words.
Nick passed away on Wed., Oct. 27, 2021, at his Smithville home at the age of 42.
Preceding Nicholas in death was his sister, Catherine “Catie” Thompson; maternal grandmother, Imogene Ferguson; and paternal grandparents, Guy O. and Gloria A. Thompson.
Survivors include his parents, Ron and Sheri of Lake Ozark, Missouri; brother, James M. Thompson of Shawnee, Kansas; sister, Ashley E. Thompson of Springfield, Missouri; maternal grandfather, Jerome “Jerry” (Nadine) Ferguson of Kansas City North, Missouri; and the love of his life, Tiffany Darr of Trimble.
Services: Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, 11 a.m., Grace Community Church, 1520 Hwy DD, Smithville, Mo. Interment: 2 p.m. Thursday, Benton Church Cemetery, Forest City, Mo.
Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Mo. Online condolences may be left at chamberlainfuneral.com.
