Nick Giordano, 61, passed away December 11, 2021. A celebration of Nick’s life will be held from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23 at Church Archer Pasley, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068.
Nick was born January 27, 1960 in Kansas City, MO to Joseph and Ann Giordano. He is survived by his daughters, Nicole, Kristina (Samuel Sanchez), and Michelle; his grandchildren, Joey, Xander, Layla, Messi, Bella, Percy, Tré, Lola, Dominick, Selena, Sofia, Nessa, Christian, Jonathon, Esme, Krissy, and Stephie; his siblings, Tom Gordon (Vicky), Joe Giordano, and Margaret Lane; and other relatives and friends.
Arrangements: Church Archer Pasley, 816-781-2000.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.