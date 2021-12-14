Noah Alexander Cover
12/30/1998 ~ 12/1/2021
Noah Alexander Cover, 22, of Abilene, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Noah was born on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 1998, in Belleville, Illinois, the son of Roger Cover and Christine (née Birkner) Snodgrass. A 2017 graduate of Liberty North High School in Liberty, Missouri, Noah enlisted in the United States Air Force in June of 2017. Noah was promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant in September 2021. He enjoyed his dog Izzy, technology, drones, gaming with his friends, space exploration, and time with his family. In lieu of plants and flowers, donations can be made to Mission 22. Survivors include: • Christine (Phillip) Snodgrass, mother, of Lathrop, MO • Roger (Lucy Mireles) Cover, father, of Independence, MO • Michael (Beth) Cover, brother, of Hampton, VA • Aaron (Lindsey Sturman) Cover, brother, of Independence, MO • Drew Snodgrass, brother, Fort Meyers, FL • Noelle Cover, niece • Gabrielle Cover, niece • Michaela Cover, niece • Numerous family and friends who will forever be touched by Noah's funny and delightful demeanor. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec 30, 2021, at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney. Celebration of Life will follow at 7 p.m. at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney.
