Norma Evelyn Bower Imbler, 104, passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2020 at The Gardens at Barry Road Assisted Living facility in KCMO.
Norma was born Nov. 20, 1915 in Jasper MO and attended Providence Baptist Church.
Norma was introduced to Marvin Imbler and they married Oct. 15, 1955, raising one daughter, Sue. They were members of the Second Baptist Church in Liberty, MO.
Norma was preceded death by her five siblings and husband Marvin. She is survived by daughter, Sue (and Mike) Hasty; grandsons Brandon (Jessica) Petty; Brett (Marisa) Petty; Damian (Alisha) Hasty, and nine great- grandchildren.
Deep appreciation is extended to the staff at The Gardens at Barry Road where Norma resided for the past 11 years, as well as to the caregivers from Ascend Hospice who provided guidance and compassion until she reached her final destination in Heaven.
A small graveside service will be held at the Glenridge Cemetery on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at 11AM. Arrangements: Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, Liberty, MO.
