Norma Jean Darnell, 89, of Liberty, MO passed away Jan. 29, 2021. Graveside services were held Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Glenridge Cemetery, B Highway, Liberty, MO 64068.
Norma was born July 10, 1931 in Claycomo, MO, she graduated from high school, worked for Pinkerton’s for 31 years, and retired after 9 years at Wal-Mart. Norma loved her dogs and spending time with friends and family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.