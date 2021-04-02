Norman Maple
(Lanny Norman Maple)
Son of Elmer W. Maple & May Thelma (Henson) Maple of Delaplaine & Bono, Arkansas (Both Deceased). Brother of Peggy Nyoka & husband G. Ray King. Phyllis Yvonnie Clark, (Deceased), & Vivian May Maple, (Deceased). Favorite Uncle of Vicki & Kristi King.
First marriage to Jeannie (Correa) was blessed with two daughters. Surviving daughter Karrie Maple & Stacy Lynn Maple, (Deceased).
Second marriage to Linda (Marquez). Her four children: Mike, Carol, Gary and Adeline blessed them with 12 grandchildren & 16 great-grandchildren.
Norm’s entire working career was with Ford Motor Company. He was also a member of the UAW Union. He retired from the Kansas City, Missouri Plant in 2004 after 38 years of service. Approximately 10 years after retirement, he and Linda moved to Visalia, CA.
His “passion” of life was cars! He loved repairing and restoring old classic cars into beautiful show cars which he entered in events. He won several trophies, some were first place. His favorite subject was talking about cars. He enjoyed his family, friends, & coworkers. All were invited to his July 4th BBQ & Bonfire Bash with lots of fireworks, s’mores and loads of fun. He loved to tease and was full of mischief. Norm was an extraordinary person with a big heart, beautiful smile and loved by all.
He is a dearly loved father, brother, husband, uncle and grandfather. We all miss him very much. Norm will be forever with us in our hearts and memories and never ever forgotten.
Memorial Service @ Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel of Visalia, CA. Memorial comments can be made online @ the web site: www.salseranddillardvisalia.com through April 25. He is listed as Lanny Norman Maple.
He will be cremated, no graveside service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.