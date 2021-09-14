Oleta "Oat" Weigle, born in Blackwell, OK on August 26, 1943, passed away on September 14th at the age of 78.
She was preceded in death by husband Gene and son Mark.
She is survived by siblings Frank and Connie; daughter Cindy; four grandchildren, Carson, Shannon, Kristi and Cheyenne; and three great-grandchildren, Saleen, Elijah, and Logan.
