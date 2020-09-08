Olie Creed Benner, 91, of Kearney, MO, passed away at Liberty Hospital on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Olie was born September 13, 1928, to Claude and Bessie (Turner) Benner in Camden Point, MO, and graduated from Camden Point High School. Olie, was the only child and would have been called to serve during WWII, but due to his family crops needing harvested, he was spared. When it came time for the Korean Conflict, Olie enlisted and served in Korea, where he served proudly as a sergeant in the Marine Corps. Shortly after returning home, he started working for TWA Airlines. During this time, he met his future wife, Catherine Murry, and in January of 1959, the couple were united in marriage in Liberty, MO. Olie retired from TWA in 1991 after 34 years of service. In his free time he loved working around his yard, reading, and sports. Olie loved his family time and never missed a children’s sporting event, even through college.
Olie was preceded in death by both his parents and his wife of 44 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Andy) Struk of Hilton Head, SC; and two sons, Bruce (Angela) Benner of Kearney, MO and Brent Benner of Grand Prairie, TX. Also surviving are six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many friends and extended family.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Liberty Christian Church. Family requests that only family attend this service. If friends and church members would like to attend, the family requests that they meet at the Glenridge Cemetery at noon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.