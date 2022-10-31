Opal LaRene (Reynolds) Colley, 93, of Spring Hill, FL and formerly of Smithville, MO, passed away October 20, 2022 in Spring Hill.
LaRene was born March 4, 1929 in Bendena, KS, the daughter of Rufus Sparks Reynolds and Alma Lena Jeschke Reynolds. She was united in marriage to Wallace Earl Colley on September 11, 1948 and they were together 67 years until his death in 2016. LaRene worked as a medical records transcriber at Spelman Memorial Hospital in Smithville before she retired. She was a member of the Community of Christ in Smithville.
Along with her parents and husband, LaRene is preceded in death by her son, Dr. Rodney Colley; granddaughter, Andrea Strickler; sister, Norma Bunse; and brother, Bernard Reynolds.
Survivors include her daughters, Vicki Henson (Jim) and Angela Heinisch (Greg); five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and a ninth due in December.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 4, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Burial will follow at Glenridge Cemetery in Liberty. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to KC Pet Project.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.