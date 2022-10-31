Opal LaRene (Reynolds) Colley, 93, of Spring Hill, FL and formerly of Smithville, MO, passed away October 20, 2022 in Spring Hill.

LaRene was born March 4, 1929 in Bendena, KS, the daughter of Rufus Sparks Reynolds and Alma Lena Jeschke Reynolds. She was united in marriage to Wallace Earl Colley on September 11, 1948 and they were together 67 years until his death in 2016. LaRene worked as a medical records transcriber at Spelman Memorial Hospital in Smithville before she retired. She was a member of the Community of Christ in Smithville.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.