Ora Ann Tichenor

Ora Ann (Faulkner) Tichenor, age 92, passed away peacefully in Surprise, AZ. She was a former longtime resident of Holt, Kearney, and Liberty, MO.
Ann was born June 1, 1930, in Troy, KS, the fourth of five children of Daniel and Iva Faulkner.
Ann was a member of Sun City West Baptist Church. She loved to travel and spend time with her family.
She is survived by her brother, David Faulkner; children, Dale Walters (Kathy), Marsha Anderson, Phyllis Strobel (Greg), Joe Walters and Darin Walters; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Tichenor; her parents, Dan and Iva Faulkner; her brothers, Tom Faulkner, Bob Faulkner; and her sister, Mary (Faulkner) Harris.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Immediately preceding, the funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel in Liberty, MO. Ann will be laid to rest immediately following in Antioch Cemetery in Holt, MO.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Heart Association.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
