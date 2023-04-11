Pamela J. Demasi, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many, passed away peacefully surrounded by those she loved at her home on Sunday morning, April 9, 2023.

Pam was born December 4, 1949, to Louis Lee and Elizabeth Jean (Westerman) Hobbs in Odessa, Missouri. Pam moved to Liberty in 1957 and graduated from Liberty High School, Class of 1967. Pam had a lifelong career with Hallmark Cards, starting in 1971 and retiring on her birthday in 2014. She was one of the first women to work with the Robotic Sorter, which was a prestigious position to hold. Later, she worked in the IT Department. Pam attended William Jewell College. She was an avid reader, and wrote many articles for the New Wine Press published by Precious Blood. She traveled extensively to conventions and seminars for Precious Blood. She also volunteered for Love, Inc. for 8 years.

