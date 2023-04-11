Pamela J. Demasi, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many, passed away peacefully surrounded by those she loved at her home on Sunday morning, April 9, 2023.
Pam was born December 4, 1949, to Louis Lee and Elizabeth Jean (Westerman) Hobbs in Odessa, Missouri. Pam moved to Liberty in 1957 and graduated from Liberty High School, Class of 1967. Pam had a lifelong career with Hallmark Cards, starting in 1971 and retiring on her birthday in 2014. She was one of the first women to work with the Robotic Sorter, which was a prestigious position to hold. Later, she worked in the IT Department. Pam attended William Jewell College. She was an avid reader, and wrote many articles for the New Wine Press published by Precious Blood. She traveled extensively to conventions and seminars for Precious Blood. She also volunteered for Love, Inc. for 8 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis Lee Hobbs and Elizabeth Jean (Westerman) Hobbs.
She is loved and remembered by her beloved daughter, Lisa Walter; her beloved grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Walter, Joseph Scott Walter; along with her great-grandchildren, Phoenix, Nova and Bentley, her brother, Dail Hobbs, of Liberty, Missouri; nephew, David Hobbs and his wife, Mary of Alexandria, Virginia.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.