Pamela Jean Bier
July 30, 1949 ~ November 17, 2021
Pamela Jean Bier, 72, of Kearney, MO, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at North Kansas City Hospital. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, with Rosary and Chaplet of Divine Mercy at 5:40 p.m. at the Church of the Annunciation in Kearney, Missouri. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at the church. Internment will follow the Mass at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served at the parish hall after the Burial. Pam was born on July 30, 1949, in St Louis, Missouri to the late Roman and the late Margaret (Sweeney) Lindenbusch. She graduated from Montgomery High School and earned her bachelor's degree in education at Northeast Missouri State University (Truman State University). She received her master's degree in curriculum and instruction from Webster University. Pam worked 30 years as an elementary teacher in Mexico, Lathrop, and Kearney, Missouri. She retired in 2002 to begin another important task in caring for her grandchildren. Pam was a woman of strong faith, a member of the Church of the Annunciation, a companion with the Society of the Precious Blood, and a member of the Right to Life and Lift Ladies in Faith Together, and always striving to learn more about her faith. Pam was an active member of the community, beginning with Kearney Jaycees, Girl Scout leader, T-ball coach, cheer coach, room mother, Bunco, Red Hat, and Recess Forever to name a few. She was an avid traveler and was blessed to check off her bucket list destinations: Ireland, Hawaii, Italy, Greece, Switzerland, France, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Germany, Hungary, Austria and the Holy Land. Pam was the matriarch of her family. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Mike Bier. She is also survived by 3 daughters: Staci (Tim), Katie (Charles), and Emily (Beau); 8 grandchildren: Lexi, Morgan, Brayden, Reagan, Jillian, Brienne, Brooklynn, and Jaxson; sisters: Sandi (Dan) Novinger, Diane McKay, Barb Saak; nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Church of the Annunciation Faith Formation or Kearney School District Education Foundation.
