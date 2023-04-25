Pamela Jo Demasi — Mom, Nana, Great-Nana, Sister, Aunt and Friend to many — passed away peacefully, surrounded by those she loved, at her home on Easter Sunday morning, April 9, 2023.
Pam was born December 4, 1949, in Odessa, Missouri, to Louis Lee and Elizabeth Jean (Westerman) Hobbs. In 1957, Pam moved with her family to Liberty, Missouri. She grew up playing kick the can and creek exploring with all her friends in the Middlebrook neighborhood. She was a proud member of the Liberty High class of 1967.
Pam had a lifelong career with Hallmark Cards, starting in 1971 and retiring on her birthday in 2014. She was one of the first women to operate a stacker crane, a noteworthy achievement. Later, she joined the Hallmark IT Department. Pam attended William Jewell College, where she studied computer science and art.
Pam had a heart for helping people. She was a Companion (lay associate) for 20 years of the Missionaries of the Precious Blood. Her strong interest in social justice issues led her to be a longtime member of their provincial Peace and Justice Committee. She was an avid reader and wrote articles and book reviews for the New Wine Press of the Society of the Precious Blood. She traveled extensively to the assemblies and seminars for the Society. She volunteered several years for Love, Inc., in client services and as a database administrator. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Liberty.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents.
She is loved and remembered by her beloved daughter, Lisa Marie Walter of Pleasant Valley, Missouri; her cherished grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Walter and Joseph Scott Walter; along with her sweet great-grandchildren, Phoenix, Nova and Bentley. She is also survived by her brother, Dail Hobbs (Sallie), Liberty; nephew, David Hobbs (Mary), Alexandria, Virginia; and many dear cousins and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at St. James Catholic Church, 309 S. Stewart Rd, Liberty, MO.
