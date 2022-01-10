Patricia “Patti” Henson, 72, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away January 1, 2022. Family services are planned for a later date.
Patti was born May 29, 1949, in Perth Amboy, New Jersey to Frank and Elizabeth Fedor. She was a loving mother, grandmother and an awesome friend to many.
Patti joins in Heaven her parents, Frank and Elizabeth Fedor; her sister, Betty Ann Fedor; her brothers, Frank Fedor, and Andy Fedor; and her nephews, Bobby Witt and Correy Fedor.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Cowell (Jay Shepherd); her grandsons, Mason (Karina), Jordan (Nina), Brayden, and Jayson; her sister, Laverne Webb (Ron); her brothers, Joe Fedor (Vanessa), and George Fedor (Katie); as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends.
Arrangements: Church Archer Pasley, (816) 781-2000.
