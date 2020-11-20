Patricia Ann (Williams) Martin, 82, of the Kansas City Northland, passed away Nov. 17, 2020 at Lindenwood Village in Gladstone.
Pat was born Sept. 10, 1938, in Cleveland Ohio, the younger of two children of John Henry and Anne Mary (Broderick) Williams. She was united in marriage to Robert William "Bob" Martin on March 7, 1960.
Pat's career as an administrative assistant spanned several decades, retiring from Sodexho School Services. Pat and Bob moved from Naperville, IL to the Liberty, MO area in 2006 to live near their grandchildren. Pat was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church.
Along with her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bob; son, Steven R. Martin; and brother, John Williams. She leaves a son and daughter-in-law, Robert Scott and Kris Martin, and their children Douglas and Mallory, all of Kansas City.
Visitation will be held from 10-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Graveside services will immediately follow the visitation at Glenridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.