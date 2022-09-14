Patricia Ann Munkirs passed away peacefully, in the presence of her children, at her home in Kearney, Missouri on September 12, 2022. Pat was born in Kearney, Missouri, July 3, 1936, to William Reynolds and Ferne Chaney Klepper. Her parents preceded her in death and brother Terry Klepper, survives.
Patricia grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School in 1954. After high school, she attended Central Missouri State University. She worked for the Standard Steel Company and Trans World Airlines where she rose to the rank of Executive Secretary. On December 14, 1958, she was united in marriage with James Wallace Munkirs. The two celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary shortly before James passed in January 2019.
Pat and her husband James were blessed with two children, Michelle Hogerty and James Munkirs, who survive. Other survivors include her son-in-law Daniel Hogerty III, grandchildren, Katherine Overstreet, Fallon O’Connor (Ryan), James Hogerty (KC), Sean Hogerty (Carolina), Danielle Hogerty (Tate) and her beloved cat, Wally.
Pat was active in her community and her church, the Kearney First United Methodist Church. When her children were young, she was active in the Parent Teacher Association as well as being a room mother. She also participated in a cooperative program with the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art to introduce art to elementary students at Kearney Elementary School.
Pat held many roles at the First United Methodist Church acting as a Sunday School teacher, volunteering for Vacation Bible School, and organizing children’s Christmas and Easter programs. After her children were grown, she sang in the church choir and organized and hosted many events to further the church’s capital campaigns and building programs.
Pat was a member of the Rebekah Lodge and the Kearney Chamber of Commerce and was a fifty plus year member of the Somerset Extension Club. She was a supporter of the Kearney Lion’s Club and along with her husband was Grand Marshal of the Jesse James Parade.
Services will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Kearney First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. immediately followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family asks for contributions to the church in lieu of flowers.
