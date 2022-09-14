Patricia Ann Munkirs passed away peacefully, in the presence of her children, at her home in Kearney, Missouri on September 12, 2022. Pat was born in Kearney, Missouri, July 3, 1936, to William Reynolds and Ferne Chaney Klepper. Her parents preceded her in death and brother Terry Klepper, survives.

Patricia grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School in 1954. After high school, she attended Central Missouri State University. She worked for the Standard Steel Company and Trans World Airlines where she rose to the rank of Executive Secretary. On December 14, 1958, she was united in marriage with James Wallace Munkirs. The two celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary shortly before James passed in January 2019.

