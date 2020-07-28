Patricia Ann Silvey, age 75, went to be with her Savior on July 18th, 2020 at Harbor Hospice in Houston, Texas. She was born February 16, 1945 to William Edger and Leota Alice (Norval) Wait in Roscoe, Missouri. She was born during a blizzard. The doctor arrived by horse and buggy because the roads were closed.
Patricia was a Christian and strong woman of faith. She loved the Lord, her family and friends. She graduated from Smithville High School in Smithville, Mo. in 1963. She married her husband of 55 years, Larry Silvey, on September 19, 1964 at the First Baptist Church of Smithville, Missouri. Patricia and family lived in Paradise, MO until she moved to Mineral, TX in 1977. She owned and operated Reliable Services and for the last 20 years worked as a bookkeeper for Pettus Oilfield Supply for John Hensley Jr.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and brothers, Bill Wait and Charles Wait, and sister, Joann Pope of Smithville, MO. She is survived by her daughter, Belinda (Todd) Bowers, of Lake Jackson, TX; son, Erik (Lesa) Silvey, of Katy, TX; foster son, David Medina of Rockport, TX, 9 grandchildren and many foster grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at Veterans Funeral Services, 10567 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX. There are no COVID limitations on the number of attendants for the service or interment but masks must be worn. Visitation is at 9:30. Chapel Service at 10:00 interment at 11:00 at Houston National Cemetery.
