Patricia "Pat" L. VanArsdale, 82, passed unexpectedly on May 20, 2022, and will be laid to rest at Terrace Park Cemetery.
Patricia was born on November 7, 1939, in Industrial City, MO to Lester and Wilma Morgan. As a young child, her father served in the Navy so they spent 2-3 years living in California and Louisiana. They later settled in St. Joseph, MO, where Patricia graduated from Central High School. She was a hard worker and held various jobs including working in customer service for Nationwide Papers for over 20 years and running a business, PDQ Machinery, in Gower, MO, with her husband David. Pat was always busy and especially enjoyed selling Longaberger baskets and making crafts.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, David VanArsdale; and son, Scott VanArsdale. She is survived by her son, Shaun Lee VanArsdale; sister, Juliene; and grandchildren.
