Patricia (Patti) McKinney Corum, 86, made her way to Heaven on March 9, 2023 after experiencing a stroke a month earlier. She was born to Mildred (Richardson) and Richard McKinney in Salina, Kansas on October 21, 1936. As a beautiful young woman living in Salina, she was swept off her feet by James (Jim) Corum, who had found the unwavering love of his life. They married July 8, 1956.

Jim came from a motorsports background (drag racer) and owned an automotive business in Salina. The two of them together provided a fairy tale lifestyle for their young family (consisting of sons Jeffrey Scott Corum and Greggory James Corum). Patti supported her family and was involved in numerous camping, boating and motorsports adventures through the years. A once profitable car lot full of muscle cars became a business liability when the oil embargo of the mid-70's hit, so the family transitioned into real estate and migrated to Colorado in the mid 80's.

