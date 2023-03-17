Patricia (Patti) McKinney Corum, 86, made her way to Heaven on March 9, 2023 after experiencing a stroke a month earlier. She was born to Mildred (Richardson) and Richard McKinney in Salina, Kansas on October 21, 1936. As a beautiful young woman living in Salina, she was swept off her feet by James (Jim) Corum, who had found the unwavering love of his life. They married July 8, 1956.
Jim came from a motorsports background (drag racer) and owned an automotive business in Salina. The two of them together provided a fairy tale lifestyle for their young family (consisting of sons Jeffrey Scott Corum and Greggory James Corum). Patti supported her family and was involved in numerous camping, boating and motorsports adventures through the years. A once profitable car lot full of muscle cars became a business liability when the oil embargo of the mid-70's hit, so the family transitioned into real estate and migrated to Colorado in the mid 80's.
Patti Lue, as she was known by friends and family, devoted much of her time and effort to the loving care of her pet dogs and the animals living behind the house. She had an exceptionally kind heart and sweet disposition that was reflected in her interactions with family, friends, her pets, and any wild animal that might find its way to her backyard.
In 2001 she suffered a massive heart attack and was given 2-6 years to live. Happily, she survived another 22 years in retirement and lived a comfortable life at home for her entire 86 years.
Patricia is survived by her sons Jeffrey Scott Corum of Bellevue, CO and Greggory James Corum (Cheri Parr) of Debary, FL. She is also survived by a grandson, Jeffrey David Corum. Nephews and nieces include: Kevin McKinney of Los Angeles CA, Kelly (Monica) McKinney of New York City NY, Shawn (Cindy) McKinney of Little Rock AR, Kyle (Erick) McKinney of Seattle WA Timothy McKinney of Salt Lake City UT; and Heather McKinney of Kansas City KS.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her parents Harry and Mildred Sinsabaugh, her father Richard McKinney, her brother Richard McKinney, and his wife Janice.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 20 in Loveland, Colorado at the Resthaven Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Larimer Humane Society at www.larimerhumane.org.
