Patsy “Pat” Jean McCrackin, 79, of Liberty, MO, passed peacefully on June 19, 2023, at her home with family at her side.
Pat was born August 31, 1943, in Russellville, Alabama, the youngest of four children of Russell and Beatrice (Shelton) Hall. She was united in marriage to Jimmie D. McCrackin on April 15, 1960, and they were blessed with two sons. She was a member of Arley United Methodist Church.
Along with her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her eldest son, Randy; and his wife Sandy; and three brothers, Raymond, Wayne and Billy Hall.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Jim; son, Russell McCrackin and his wife Mary; grandchildren, Rian Dunkin and Jamison McCrackin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a service celebrating Pat’s life at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Burial will follow at Glenridge Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Kansas City Hospice. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
