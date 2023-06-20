Patsy “Pat” Jean McCrackin, 79, of Liberty, MO, passed peacefully on June 19, 2023, at her home with family at her side.

Pat was born August 31, 1943, in Russellville, Alabama, the youngest of four children of Russell and Beatrice (Shelton) Hall. She was united in marriage to Jimmie D. McCrackin on April 15, 1960, and they were blessed with two sons. She was a member of Arley United Methodist Church.

