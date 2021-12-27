Paul Edward Chesnut, 64, of Smithville, MO passed away December 27, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father Dude Chesnut.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters Bradley Chesnut, Bob Chesnut, Becky Williams, and Lewis Chesnut; nieces and nephews Melissa, Trevor, Kayla, Jodie, Mary, John, Terri, Megan, Alex and Evan.
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, December 31 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville Burial: Camden Point Cemetery
