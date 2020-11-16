Paul E. Warren, 84, of Higginsville, died Nov. 15, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 18, 1935 in Liberty, MO to Herbert and Frances (Hendrix) Warren.
He graduated from Liberty High School in 1953. He married Patsy Craddock on June 2, 1956 in Independence, MO. Paul worked at the First National Bank in Liberty from 1957-1979, starting as a teller and working his way up to Senior Vice President. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin School Of Banking in 1968. They moved to Higginsville in 1979 to help establish the Higginsville State Bank (currently Central Bank). He retired from there in 1998.
Paul was very active in the Higginsville community. He was a past board member and elder at the Salem United Church of Christ; past president of the Higginsville Chamber of Commerce; a past member of the Higginsville Rotary Club, where he became a Paul Harris Fellow; past secretary and board member of the Missouri Bankers Association, representing region III.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Cecil Warren.
He is survived by:
Wife: Pat of the home
Sons: Greg Warren of Concordia
Kyle Warren (Jill) of Higginsville
Kevin Warren (Angie Ficken) of Boonville
Grandchildren: Casey Warren, Bailey Warren, Carter Warren, Logan Warren, Cassidy Warren.
Private family services will be held now and a public Celebration of Life will be held in the future.
Memorials are suggested to Salem United Church of Christ (general fund) or the Higginsville Senior Center.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.kaiserwiegersfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.