Paul (Paulie) Anthony Scimemi, of Liberty, MO passed suddenly on August 26, 2022. Paulie was born on January 10, 1964. Paulie worked hard his entire life, perfecting his concrete technique and eventually creating and owning his own company, All About Concrete. He loved passing on his knowledge to his crew, and always took great pride in a job well done.

Paulie was well known in the community for his vivacious spirit, big laugh, and enormous heart for others. Family, friends, and clients alike enjoyed the warmth of his generous, fun-loving spirit.

