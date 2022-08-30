Paul (Paulie) Anthony Scimemi, of Liberty, MO passed suddenly on August 26, 2022. Paulie was born on January 10, 1964. Paulie worked hard his entire life, perfecting his concrete technique and eventually creating and owning his own company, All About Concrete. He loved passing on his knowledge to his crew, and always took great pride in a job well done.
Paulie was well known in the community for his vivacious spirit, big laugh, and enormous heart for others. Family, friends, and clients alike enjoyed the warmth of his generous, fun-loving spirit.
Paulie leaves behind his wife and best friend of 25 years, Laurie Scimemi; his beloved parents, Lenny and Muriel Scimemi; his sister, Connie Compton and her husband, John; his brothers Michael Scimemi, and Jimmy Scimemi and his wife, Laura; his children: Damien Scimemi and his wife, Stephanie, Dain Scimemi, Megan Lukehart, Cara Yockey and her husband, Travis; as well as his treasured grandchildren: Alexis, Brady, Colton, Amari, Charlotte, Eva, Carter, Serenity, and Jensen; and countless friends whom he loved as family as well.
