Paul Randall “Randy” Fox, 63, of San Jacinto, CA, passed away suddenly on June 23, 2023.
Randy was born March 17, 1960, in Harlingen, TX, and grew up in Liberty, MO, graduating from Liberty High School in 1978. After graduating high school, Randy served his country in the United States Air Force, being honorably discharged in 1981. After discharge from the Armed Forces, and a whirlwind romance, Randy married the love of his life, Norietta Uri, on July 16, 1981, in Anchorage, AK, where they lived for years, before eventually settling in California with their children. Randy had an indelible spirit and loved learning about the people and world around him. He loved to fish, travel and was an exceptional cook. Randy was blessed with the “gift of gab,” and would talk zealously about his experiences in life. To know Randy was to love him. He was a kind and gentle soul who lived life largely on his own terms. Randy has a deep love for our Lord and Savior, as well as his family, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Smith; and his mother, Sue S. Smith, both of Liberty, MO.
Randy is survived by his loving wife, Norietta Fox; son, John Michael Uri (Carson, CA); daughter, Amie Fox; son, Timothy Fox (Amirah); and son, Daniel Morgan; grandchildren, Kairi and Leanna; siblings, Terri Ellington (Steve) and David E. (Rick) Smith; as well as additional nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitations will be held Tuesday, July 11, 2023 from 1 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 3to 7 p.m. and funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, all at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068. Interment with honors will follow at Glenridge Cemetery in Liberty, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
