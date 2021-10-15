Paul W. McClaran, age 78, of Kansas City, Missouri, was called home on Oct. 12, 2021. He was born Oct. 25, 1942, the loving son of Ethelyn Christine and Eaul Wayne McClaran, Princeton, Missouri.
Paul married his loving wife, Nancy I (Dillon) McClaran, in August 1964 in Kansas City, Missouri, and they shared 57 devoted years as husband and wife. Paul was an OTR truck driver and dispatcher for his entire career until his retirement.
Paul is survived by his wife Nancy McClaran, daughters Laurie McClaran, Tammy (Brian) Shafar, grandchildren James (Carly) Duncan, Rebecca Duncan, and a great-grandson, Beckham Duncan.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Eaul W. McClaran, his mother, Ethelyn C. (Misner) McClaran, and his brother Jack G. McClaran.
There will be a private viewing for immediate family only from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Hidden Valley Funeral Home, 925 E. 92 Hwy, Kearney, Missouri.
