Pauline J. Calanche, 01/15/1924–01/22/2021, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother will be forever remembered and loved.
Born in Dayton, Ohio, but raised in San Antonio, Texas, she moved to Austin, Texas as a young woman and married to Johnnie D. Calanche. Johnnie, a Pearl Harbor survivor and Marine, and Pauline were married for 46 years before his passing. They raised two daughters, Linda and JanMarie. Linda’s passing preceded her mother’s death due to a long battle with cancer. Linda has two surviving daughters and four grandchildren, all residents of Missouri. JanMarie is married and lives in northern California. She has four children, two stepchildren, four grandchildren and four stepgrandchildren.
Pauline always said she never knew a stranger. She was a devout Catholic and always prayed for others.
We will always love you. May God be with you.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.