Pauline Mary (Tamburello) Crouse, 77, a longtime Liberty resident, passed away unexpectedly on Feb, 27, 2021.
Pauline was born Feb, 5, 1944, in Kansas City, MO, one of nine children of Charles and Mary (Lombardo) Tamburello. She grew up in Northeast Kansas City and graduated from Glennon High School. Pauline was united in marriage to Robert Martin Crouse, and they were together 50-plus years prior to his death in 2017. Pauline was also preceded in death by her parents and six siblings, Angela Tamburello, Vita Triolo, Catherine Tamburello, Leona Tegtmeyer, Carmela Collins and Elizabeth DeCaro. Pauline was a lifelong Catholic and member of St. James parish in Liberty.
Pauline leaves her two beloved daughters, Maria Trout and Angela Heller; grandchildren, Robert, Alexander and Joseph Trout, and Claire and MaryKatharine Heller; siblings, Rose Smith (Bob) and Carl Tamburello (Paula); as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Pauline was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all her family.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Rosary and funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, March 5, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel. Burial will follow at Glenridge Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Liberty Animal Shelter.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
