Peggy Jean Welch (Kinzle) passed away peacefully on May 11 at her home in Liberty, MO surrounded by her family.
Peggy was born the daughter of Donald and Louise Kinzle. She was a 1969 graduate of Platte City High School and an 2013 graduate of Maple Woods Community College. Peggy married James Welch on Feb. 14, 1970.
She was a homemaker, mother, babysitter, secretary for Jim’s Appliance Service, a Montessori teacher, preschool manager, and she worked as a paraprofessional and nutritional service assistant for the Liberty School District. She was also a Camp Fire leader and a member of Crossroads Community Church. She was also a member of Show Me Wings motorcycle club and Crossroads Miata Car Club.
On July 3, 2007, her daughter Tammy donated her kidney to Peggy, allowing her to continue enjoying life to the fullest for another 13 years. Peggy and Jim traveled over 500,000 miles on the motorcycle, covering all the counties in Missouri, all 48 continental states, and all the bordering Canadian Providences. They also enjoyed 14 cruises, including Alaska and the Panama Canal.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Louise. She is survived by her father, Donald Kinzle; her husband, James Welch; daughter, Sherry Welch and grandchildren, Arianna, Brianna, and Zacharia, and great granddaughter, Charli; daughter, Tammy (Jeremy) Duggan and grandchildren, Samantha, Michaela, Madison, and Ryan; son, Jonathan (Jessica) Welch and grandchildren, Jordan, Ethan, and Lillian; sister Rebecca (James) Bales; brother Richard (Pam) Kinzle; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to National Kidney Foundation or St. Luke’s Hospice.
Arrangements: Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, MO (816)628-4411
