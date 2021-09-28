Penny Dawn Hochanadel age 49, of Venus, Texas went to be with Lord on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Mansfield, Texas. She was born in Sterling, Kansas on Septe. 11, 1972, to Harold and Elizabeth (Davis) Axtell. Penny graduated from Sterling High School in 1992 and attended Sterling College. Penny was a member of Saint Jude Catholic Church in Mansfield. Besides spending time with her family and friends she had a passion to support Catholic women in crisis. In her spare time, she enjoyed essential oils, diamond painting, crafting, her garden and recently canning and dehydrating and caring for her cat Luna. Penny had a bright and cheerful personality and had a knack in sensing when people needed her help. She touched many lives with her generosity.
Penny leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 26 years, Gery Hochanadel II; five children, Gery Hochanadel III, Michaela (Hochanadel) Ruiz and husband Eduardo, Lillian Hochanadel, Anthony Hochanadel, and Benjamin Hochanadel; one grandchild on the way; sisters, Robyn Wheatley and husband Shane and Holly Judd; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Joshua Hochanadel.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 with the Rosary recited at 6 p.m. at Blessing Funeral Home Colonial Chapel in Mansfield, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Mansfield, Texas.
Arrangements by Blessing Funeral Home, 401 Elm St. Mansfield, TX 76063. (817)473-1555 www.blessingfuneralhome.net
