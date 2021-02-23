Peter Franz Keim, of Kearney, MO passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at the age of 59.
Peter will lie in state from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, Mo. Funeral Mass at Church of the Annunciation, Kearney Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Funeral mass was held Wednesday, Feb. 24 at The Church of Annunciation with burial at Fairview Cemetery, Kearney. MO.
He was preceded in death by his father Roland Keim.
He is survived by his wife Julie, their sons, Kennan, Kallan and Conner; their grandchildren, Eli, Toby, Eloise and Simon; their daughter-in-laws, Hannah, Samantha and Kady; his mother Virginia; and 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
Pete was born on Nov. 22, 1961 in Monroe, MI. He grew up in Sault Ste Marie, MI. He married his college sweetheart Julie in 1983. Pete then joined the Navy and was stationed in San Diego, CA. The family moved to Kearney in 1992 where they have lived ever since.
Pete worked as a radiology technician for 36 years and was thankful for the friendships of his co-workers. He was an active member of the Church of the Annunciation and the Knights of Columbus.
Pete enjoyed working on his motorcycles, cars and projects around the house. He especially enjoyed going on motorcycle rides with his family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.